United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX opened at $155.18 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

