ValuEngine Downgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Hold

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

In other IRIDEX news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 119.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

