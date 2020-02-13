ValuEngine Upgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to “Hold”

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72 shares of company stock valued at $4,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,460,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,089,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after buying an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,640,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

