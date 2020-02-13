Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $242.21 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

