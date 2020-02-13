ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of ViaSat worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

