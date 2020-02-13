Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 1,116 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $293,032.20. Insiders bought a total of 13,545 shares of company stock worth $518,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.52% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

