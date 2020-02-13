Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.63 ($2.56).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 151.08 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

