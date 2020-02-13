Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 167,647 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $866,734.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,523,892.48.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $6,775,769.02.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 581,613 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,995,306.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 292,584 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $1,498,030.08.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPR. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,826,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.