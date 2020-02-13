Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

