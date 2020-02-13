Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,135 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 667.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Williams Companies stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

