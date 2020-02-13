Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Standpoint Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

