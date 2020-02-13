Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.11). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $5,346,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 116.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 224,113 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 282.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.