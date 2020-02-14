-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

