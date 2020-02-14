$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.62. Upland Software also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of UPLD opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.