-$0.81 EPS Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 491,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

