20,000 Shares in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -365.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

