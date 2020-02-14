4,505,176 Shares in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,505,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $680,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

