5,000 Shares in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

