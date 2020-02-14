6,350 Shares in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $615,125. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of ITT opened at $69.27 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

