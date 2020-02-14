63,690 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

