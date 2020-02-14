7,467 Shares in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 28.9% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after buying an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ebix news, Director Hans Ueli Keller bought 1,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,161.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Ebix stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

