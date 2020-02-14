75,000 Shares in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Citigroup downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

