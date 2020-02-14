AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in January

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.11. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

