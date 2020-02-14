Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.