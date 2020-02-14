ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 812,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.