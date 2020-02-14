Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. Airbus has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.