Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 791,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $320.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.69.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

