Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,669,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Insiders have sold 1,479,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,962,767 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Alector by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

