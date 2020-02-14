Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Sells $453,743.60 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.06 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.