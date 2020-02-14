Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $505.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.01. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

