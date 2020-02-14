Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $87.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

ASH stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

