Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $696.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

