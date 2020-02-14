Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

