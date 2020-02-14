Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

