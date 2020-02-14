Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

CRL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

