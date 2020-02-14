Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

