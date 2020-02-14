Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

BX stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.