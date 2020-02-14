Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 176.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT opened at $40.01 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

