Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.