California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apergy were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Apergy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apergy by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

NYSE:APY opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.