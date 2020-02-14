California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.84 Million Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.