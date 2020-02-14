Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,332 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 130.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,337 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $376,813. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

