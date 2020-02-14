Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,054 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 44.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,076,000 after buying an additional 948,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,015,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,377,000 after buying an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,585,000 after buying an additional 101,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.75 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.