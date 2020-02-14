Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $24.03 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.