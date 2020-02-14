Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.36. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.