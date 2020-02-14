Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

