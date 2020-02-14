Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

