Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

