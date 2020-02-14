Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $167.88 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

