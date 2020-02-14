Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,878 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,606,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,342.6% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,647,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $87.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.